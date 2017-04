(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Vaughn Beed)

The West Point Community Theatre will host its 9th annual Red Carpet Gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 29th at 7 p.m.

They’re celebrating the completion of the new stage and will preview the final plans to complete the theatre’s restoration.

Guests need an invitation. You can contact any board member to receive your invitation. Or call Ann at 402-372-3070.