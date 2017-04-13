(AUDIO) Pender getting an Anytime Fitness

An Anytime Fitness is coming to Pender. Co-Owner Paige Peterson says the facility will have running and weightlifting equipment. “I’m going to put a Anytime Fitness within the Community Center. It will be 4,000 square feet. And the type of equipment that I will have I’ll have treadmills and ellipticals, seated ellipticals, hopefully some spinning bikes. Looking forward to having a Zero Runner for those runners that still want to get out and run, but they just can’t handle the impact anymore. We’ll do some group fitness training, and I’ll have a lot of freeweight equipment like squat racks and dumbbells, etc.”

Peterson says the Community Center is located next to the Veteran’s Memorial right off Main Street.

Peterson adds her business is determined to help people get in shape and feel good. “Yes, health definitely improves quality of life overall. It’s very important to take care of the one body that you’ve been given here on this earth. And that actually is our tag line…get to a healthier place. We want to you to come in and be able to see the results that you’re coming in for. We will help you get to that place. We will staff the facility with people that are knowledgeable about the equipment, knowledgeable about the body, knowledgeable about how we can get you from Point A to Point B, what you came in for.”

Peterson also Co-owns Anytime Fitness Franchises in Oakland, Gretna, and Lincoln with her husband, Steve.

The Pender Anytime Fitness is projected to open in either August or September.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Paige Peterson