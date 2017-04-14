(Audio) Pender Community Hospital Gets Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Tool

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Melissa Kelly)

Patients at Pender Community Hospital will soon benefit from access to the latest computed tomography diagnostic technology made possible through a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program.

The $400,000 grant is for a new 64-slice CT scanner. (Providence Medical Center in Wayne received an identical grant.)

Pender Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly also updates us on construction of the $8-million clinic and other news from Pender.