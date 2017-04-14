(Audio) Pender Community Hospital Gets Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Tool

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228850 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | April 14, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Melissa Kelly)

Patients at Pender Community Hospital will soon benefit from access to the latest computed tomography diagnostic technology made possible through a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program.

The $400,000 grant is for a new 64-slice CT scanner. (Providence Medical Center in Wayne received an identical grant.)

Pender Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly also updates us on construction of the $8-million clinic and other news from Pender.

