(Audio) PCS Holds Third Hearing On Keystone Wednesday In Norfolk

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold another day-long public meeting in Norfolk on the Keystone XL’s proposed route through Nebraska.

Previous hearings were held in York and O’Neill.

The pipeline has already received federal government approval and all other states affected have given their approval.

The commission will use the public comments, plus a legal hearing on Aug. 7-11, to determine whether the route is in the public interest.