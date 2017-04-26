(AUDIO) Oakland Mercy Hospital and Clinics receives Grant for new scanner and building addition

Oakland Mercy Hospital and Clinics has received a $506,000 Grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust for a new 64-slice CT Scanner and building addition. Radiology Manager Tom Carmichael. “We’re going to be building on to our hospital, and adding this scanner. We were one of two hospitals who actually received more than the $400,000 grant. We received $506,000 as they wanted to assist us with our building project.”

Carmichael says a hospital in Montana was the other hospital that received a grant worth more than $400,000.

He adds the new piece of equipment will allow Oakland Mercy to do some work on site they currently cannot do. “Right now we have a older 16-slice, which is much slower. So this will allow us to do studies that we would normally have to send out to other facilities at this point as far as like angiograms of the carotid arteries or the brain arteries. We’ll be able to study right here without having to send people on for further testing.”

Carmichael says the scanner carries a price tag of $394,000 while the building addition will have a construction cost of $100,000.

He adds the goal is to have the new scanner up and operational by December 1st.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Tom Carmichael