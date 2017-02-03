(AUDIO) Oakland-Craig votes no to, unaffected by proposed Sports Rule

A Sports Rule that would force High School Sports Teams in Nebraska to move up a class in part for having a certain amount of success is being proposed. Oakland-Craig Activities Director Dallas Sweet says despite all the success the Knights have had in sports, the rule has no bearing on them at this time. “The success factor rule would really would have have no affect on Oakland-Craig at all. A lot of people that have seen just some text of the rule of the proposed rule do not read in depth enough or take time to look at what it would take to qualify for being forced to move up a class due to success.”

Sweet says from the school’s understanding schools would need to make 4 straight semifinals or win three state championships in four years in a sport to be affected by the rule, and Oakland-Craig has not done that.

The school is not in favor of the rule. “We chose to vote no when voting at the NSAA Meetings more so than anything because just some differences we have in the rule. One big deal would be you are impacting the kids of next year based on the results of the kids from the last four years. Things like that. You could have a really good class come through in C-2 sized schools, and end up really successful, and then the kids that are trying to live up to their legacy and may not be ready to do that quite yet are going to be impacted by it for a year or two.”

The rule will be voted on in April.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Dallas Sweet