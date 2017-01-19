(Audio) NU Chancellor Ronnie Green And Others To Visit West Point On Monday

class="single single-post postid-209430 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY staff | January 19, 2017
Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska Chancellor

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Debra Schroeder)

University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green will be at the Nielsen Center in West Point on Monday, January 23 from 2 to 3:30 to introduce  Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm and Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman.  NU President Hank Bounds may also be in attendance.

Nebraska Extension Educator Debra Schroeder says they’ll also discuss the ongoing budget concerns facing the university.

Coffee and cookies will be served.  Please RSVP to cuming-county@unl.edu or call 402-372-6006 if possible.  But you can show up Monday anyway if you fail to pre-register.

