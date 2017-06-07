(Audio) NPPD Prepares For High Demand This Summer

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mark Becker)

As summer approaches, temperatures will be rising and weather conditions will begin to heat up.

When there’s higher demand for electricity than expected, as was the case in 2012, NPPD and local electric utilities may request that residents, businesses, irrigators and industry voluntarily cut back on the use of electrical power for the remainder of the day and only use electricity that is absolutely necessary.

NPPD’s Mark Becker says in those cases, they’ll issue a Tempoary Emergency Relief Message through radio stations to request voluntary reduction of power.