(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Dr. Chipps)

State Senator Jim Scheer has made LB 376 his priority bill which means it’ll be considered on the floor of the Legislature.

It would give about 44 acres of state-owned land that’s part of the Norfolk Regional Center to Northeast for a proposed technology and entrepreneurial center in Norfolk.

Dr. Chipps talks about the proposed public/private partnership as well as the importance of community colleges in general.