(Audio) Nebraska Appleseed Critical Of AHCA

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA). James Goddard, Nebraska Appleseed Health Care Director says the AHCA is projected to cause at least 24-million Americans to lose health insurance,

Goddard says the AHCA will result in cuts to Medicaid that would be devastating for the one in eight Nebraskans, mostly children, seniors, and people with disabilities, who rely on the program for health coverage.

Others support the AHCA. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says:

““We are very supportive of the U.S. House of Representatives’ action to pass the American Health Care Act. Nebraska Farm Bureau has, and continues to support efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. While not perfect, passage of this bill starts us down the road to improve and lower costs in the individual health insurance markets by reintroducing marketplace fundamentals back into the health insurance industry.”

Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch also applauded House Republicans for passing the measure:

“House Republicans took an important step to deliver the people of Nebraska from the Obamacare nightmare. Republican-led healthcare reforms will provide people across our country with a patient-centered, affordable healthcare system. The Nebraska Republican Party looks forward to the work Republicans in the Senate will do in order to see this promise to completion and repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all.”