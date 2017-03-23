class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223962 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) N-U Looking For Families To Take Part In Study

BY staff | March 23, 2017
(click on news/podcasts tab above to hear interview with Susan Sheridan)

 

Researchers at the University of Nebraska are looking for families who have a child starting in kindergarten this fall, who currently isn’t in a preschool, to take part in a study.

 

Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center For Research On Children, Youth, Families and Schools the study is focusing on early childhood learning.

 

To sign up, go to learningfrontiers.unl.edu an click on contact.  Or call Amanda at 402-472-2490.

