(Audio) N-U Looking For Families To Take Part In Study

Researchers at the University of Nebraska are looking for families who have a child starting in kindergarten this fall, who currently isn’t in a preschool, to take part in a study.

Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center For Research On Children, Youth, Families and Schools the study is focusing on early childhood learning.

To sign up, go to learningfrontiers.unl.edu an click on contact. Or call Amanda at 402-472-2490.