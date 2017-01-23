(Audio) N-U Chancellor Green Holds Meet And Greet In West Point

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Ronnie Green)

University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green stopped by the Nielsen Center in West Point Monday afternoon for a meet and greet.

Green talked to KTIC Radio news after the meeting about the impact proposed budget cuts might have on tuition and possible program cuts.

We also asked him about the alleged inappropriate language used by members of a UNL fraternity towards participants of the Women’s March on Saturday and the hiring of Bob Diaco.