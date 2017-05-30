(AUDIO) Multiple Road Projects Underway in Northeast Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Roads has a little over $90 million under contract for about 20 projects in Northeast Nebraska.

Notable projects include the Highway 30, Highway 15, Missouri River Bridge at Decatur, and Highway 275 and Cowboy Trail Projects.

Crews are currently working on making Highway 30 between Schuyler Rogers 4 lanes. Nebraska Department of Roads District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla says part of that project is expected to be done by year’s end. “Largest project we have under construction is our four-lane expressway project from Schuyler to Rogers. Now the wet spring has slowed progress down some, but with a little help from mother nature we’ll still be able to get the first two lanes up and completed and open to traffic by winter.”

Domogalla says the rest of the project is expected to be done by 2019.

The total cost of the project is $25 million with funding coming under BMA.

Domogalla says the Highway 15 project is also underway. “Highway 15 between Highways 91 and 32 is currently closed to through traffic to allow for bridge replacement. And once the bridge has been completed the road will be resurfaced and the road will open up again.”

Domogalla says the $4.7 million project is part of Department’s Asset Preservation Projects funded through the Gas Tax.

He adds the alternate route takes motorists west to Highway 57 and up Highway 32.

Work is also underway on the bridge in Decatur. “Another exciting project we got is the Missouri River Bridge Rehabilitation Project at Decatur. The bridge is having some repairs performed, and being completely cleaned, sand blasted, and repainted. The highway will need to be closed in August for about 4 weeks to allow some repairs that can’t be done under traffic.”

Domogalla says traffic will be rerouted up to South Sioux City and then over to I-29 to Iowa starting in early to mid-August.

He adds funding for the $6.6 million project comes from both the state of Nebraska and Iowa, and estimates 25% comes from Nebraska with Iowa paying the remaining 75%.

The project is expected to be done by this winter.

The Department has partnered with Nebraska Game and Parks on the Highway 275 Cowboy Trail Project. “We’re helping Game and Parks with a pollinator habitat restoration project along the Cowboy Trail and Highway 275 west of Norfolk. They plan to plant about 80 acres per year over the next three years of native grasses and wildflowers to provided habitat and a food source for pollinators such as butterflies and honeybees.”

Domogalla says the project is being funded through a grant with Game and Parks the lead agency on it.

Other projects include the $3 million Highway 16 project south of Wakefield, which is expected to start in September with drainage structure work, and wrap up by next year with pavement resurfacing, the Wynot East and West Project on Highway 12, and the Highway 20 Project West of Jackson, which are both underway.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Kevin Domogalla