(Audio) More Storms To Pummel Northeast Nebraska And Western Iowa

At one point last night, more than 17,000 OPPD customers were without power due to the storms that moved thru eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Mid American Energy reported 4,000 customers without power in western Iowa atone point. Most power has been returned.

Peak wind speeds reached 85 miles per hour in some areas. Trees were downed in a number of areas and golf ball sized hail was reported in the Fremont area.

A small plane was flipped at Eppley Airfield and a few flights were delayed at Eppley due to the storm.

Cathy Zapotocny with the National Weather Services says the biggest concern now is more heavy rain on the way.