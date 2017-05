(click on news/podcast tab above to hear Joey Spellerberg interview about his father Moostash Joe)

“Moostash” Joe Spellerberg passed away this week at the age of 83 from kidney failure.

His son, Joey Spellerberg who runs Moostash Joe Tours out of Fremont with his wife, talks about his dad’s long career involving polka music, his tour business and growing up in Dodge, Nebraska.