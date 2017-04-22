(Audio) Mobile Children’s Museum Spends Weekend In West Point

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with museum director Will Volker)

The Mobile Children’s Museum is parked outside the Nielsen Center in West Point this weekend as part of Nebraska’s 150 Celebration.

Hours were Saturday from 10 until 5 and again Sunday from noon until 4.

It’s the fourth stop for the museum, which will visit 42 communities in the state.

There are 13 total exhibits inside the truck varying from an electronic quiz game about Nebraska’s history to a physical puzzle to create their own farm or homestead.

Outside the truck they have a chore challenge to learn about chores on the farm and the construction junction and a creation station.