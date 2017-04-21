(Audio) Miles For Heroes In Scribner To Host Freedom Fest

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Josh Marreel)

Miles For Heroes founder Josh Marreel says they plan something special for their 5th year.

This year’s event includes a 5-K and a concert on May 28th in Scribner.

Music will be provided by the Dylan Bloom Band, Aaron Copeland and Shooter Jennings.

Miles For Heroes raises funds for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Tickets for the race and concert are $50. Concert tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of the show.

Go to milesforheroes.com for more information.