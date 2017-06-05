(Audio) Micheal Dwyer Announces Bid For Legislative Seat 16

(click on news/podcast to hear interview with Micheal Dwyer)

Today in Blair, Micheal Dwyer of Arlington announced his candidacy for Legislative seat 16 once Lydia Brasch is term limited out next year.

Dwyer says he expects competition from Democrats in the race.

Dwyer is chief executive officer and president of Dwyer Photography. He’s served in the past on the Nebraska Association of School Boards Legislative Committee and as the chairman of the Arlington Planning Commission.

He’s also secretary/treasurer for the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association.