(AUDIO) Melodrama “West of West Point” to hit West Point Community Theatre Stage next month

West Point Community Theatre’s Melodrama “West of West Point” is set for July 3rd and 4th. Director Gloria Wellman has details of what the play is about. “West of West Point was written specifically for the West Point Community Theatre by John Burkhart from Lincoln, who writes Melodramas for Mahoney State Park. This is to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Nebraska’s Statehood. But this is written in the format of West Point trying to vie to be the Capital of Nebraska.”

Assistant Director Marlene Wiechman says Melodramas allow for audience participation. “The Melodrama has a Hero and a Heroine and a Villain and a Villainist. And Melodramas are kind of fun cause the audience really needs participation. We expect them to throw popcorn and boo and hiss at the villains, and cheer yay for the heroes. And so it gets a lot of the audience involvement.”

Cast members include Eric Lauritzen, who will play Renegade Bill Smith, Jerry Hugo, who’s playing Sheriff Pawnee Bob Jones, Alyssa Schuetze, who’s playing Betty Buzzardbreath, Mike Waak, who’s playing the role of Andrew Bruner, Grace Cole, who’s playing the role of Sally Sidewinder, Nathan Morris, who’s playing the role of John Bruner, Logan Hoyt, who has the role of Uriah Bruner, Emma Stokely, who has the role of Amelia Bruner, Kitty Neligh, played by Amber Hugo, John Neligh, played by Karsten Schuetze, Susie Salvation, played by Sandy O’Neill, and Polly Persimmon, played by Cheryl Knievel.

Show times are 7:00 p.m. on July 3rd, and 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. on the 4th. Tickets are $5 and can be bought at F&M Bank, CharterWest Bank, Citizens Bank, Bank First, Flower and Gift Gallery, Petro Mart, online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org, or at the door.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Gloria Wellman, Marlene Wiechman, Eric Lauritzen, and Jerry Hugo