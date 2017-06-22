(AUDIO) Masons Group to visit Masonic Lodges throughout Nebraska

A group of Masons will embark on a week-long tour across the state starting on Sunday in Fremont. Grand Master Rick Myers says they’ll visit different Masonic Lodges. “We decided to organize a road trip where a bunch of us would take our motorcycles and our vintage cars and travel the different places in Nebraska that Masonic Lodges exist, or as many as we can get to. And just say hey we’re here if you’re nearby, and day’s convenient come say hi to us and we’ll have a chance to have a little fellowship and talk.”

Myers says the Masons will visit roughly 35 different Lodges.

Myers adds food and fellowship will be the focus of their stops. “A typical stop will have arranged either to have breakfast or lunch or supper in the lodge. And the local lodge members will have a free will offering for dinner so we don’t have to go take up restaurant space and make reservations. And then we’ll just have some visiting and fellowship with the members of the lodge who stopped down during that time period to say hi. Then we’ll take off and go to the next town for the next meal.”

The Masons will leave from the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont at about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, and end at Waterloo Lodge in Elkhorn next Saturday, which is the final day.

They’ll also be in Omaha and Southeast Nebraska next Saturday.

People can join in on the ride by registering online at glne.org or showing up at any of the different stops.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Rick Myers