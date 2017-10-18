(AUDIO) Manufacturing Day Event to be held at Northeast next week

Manufacturing Day at Northeast Community College is coming up next week. Manufacturing Instructor Steve Wagner has the details.

“So manufacturing day at Northeast is going to be on October 26th. And we’re going to run this from noon until 8:00 p.m. And this is open to the public. Our focus, our target audience is obviously students anywhere from grades 6-12, and their parents, counselors, teachers, as well as the general public.”

The program will be held in the Applied Technology building on the Norfolk Campus, and will be ran by Northeast students.

“We are going to have also during the course of the day several companies out here with representatives to talk about their role in manufacturing, and career tracks within their companies. Several of these are Norfolk Iron & Metal, and the Nucor Steel family that is here in Norfolk,” Wagner said.

Wagner says it’s open registration. For more information, contact Wagner at 402-844-7223 or visit Northeast’s website at www.northeast.edu.

He feels manufacturing is a good career choice despite its perception.

“One of the things that’s very interesting is what we hear about the skills gap all the time. And sometimes we hear about oh manufacturing’s not a good place to go because it’s an assembly job…it’s kind a dead end job. Far from the truth. And especially in the skill trades.”

Wagner says skill trades include Quality Technicians, CNC Programmers and Operators, or Tool Designers and Tool Engineers.

He adds there are a huge array of career tracks that pay very well, and many of those can be pursued with a one or two-year technical education degree.

