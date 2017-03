(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interviews with Larry Howard and Chris Schiller)

A retirement reception was held for long-time Cuming County Extension Educator Deb Schroeder Sunday night at the Nielsen Center in West Point.

Deb has served the county for nearly 40 years focusing on 4-H, diabetes education and much, much more.

Fellow educator Larry Howard and Cuming County 4-H Council President Chris Schiller talk about the legacy Deb leaves behind.