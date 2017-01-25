class="single single-post postid-210826 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Latest Round Of Winter Weather Tapers Off This Morning

BY staff | January 25, 2017
(click on news/podcasts tab above to hear interview with DeWald)

The latest round of winter weather should be out of the area by afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning expires at 9 am in the Cuming County area at at noon in the Sioux City area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Van DeWald says Thurston County and the Norfolk area saw about 5 to 6 inches of snow with up to 10 inches falling in the Sioux City area.  The West Point area he says received under five inches for the most part.

As of 4:30 am, DeWald said we can expect another inch or two of snow before it ends.

