(AUDIO) Johnson highlights road and other projects in Schuyler this year

The City of Schuyler has two road projects set to be finished this year. City Clerk, Administrator, and Treasurer Lora Johnson says 16th Street work has already started with more work scheduled for later this month. “We are currently working on the East 16th Street, which is old Highway 30, asphalt overlay. They are currently doing the concrete work, and then come the end of June they are hoping that they’ll be starting around June 26th, start the milling process of that. And then replacing the asphalt.”

The cost of the project is just under $362,000, according to Johnson.

The project is expected to be finished by the middle of July.

Johnson says the other project involves work on 7th Street. “This is going to be replacing Sanitary Sewer, the paving, all improvements underneath as well so they’re kind of doing a replacing of all services. A really big project. And it’s going to be from C Street on 7th from C to F Street.”

Johnson says the cost of the project is just over $561,000.

The project is expected to start and be finished this fall.

A trail project was finished earlier this year. “First one, which we completed this spring already, we did our Higgins Road Trail. And that was a walking trail down by the South Park.”

Johnson says the cost of the project was just over $96,000. It started at the beginning of April and was finished by the beginning of May.

A sidewalk project is in progress. “We are also getting close to having finished a sidewalk that is constructed from 22nd Street up to the Cobblestone Hotel.”

Johnson says the cost of the project is just over $13,500.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Lora Johnson