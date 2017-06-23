(AUDIO) Interstate and Highway Projects underway in Western Iowa

A few road projects in Western Iowa are well underway.

The multi-year I-29 Project in Western Iowa is in it’s second year. That’s according to Dakin Schultz, District 3 Transportation Planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, who says construction is currently going on in Sioux City. “The construction is focused around downtown Sioux City this year. This is the second year of the two-year Northbound main line reconstruction. Contractor has been working on bridges and ramp pavement in the heart of downtown between Floyd Boulevard and the new Virginia Street Interchange area as well as Nebraska Street.”

Schultz says lanes are currently reduced to two lanes in each direction and speed limits are reduced to 50 MPH.

The Wesley Parkway Interchange, Exit 148 Northbound, will be closed right after the 4th of July weekend, according to Schultz. The new Nebraska Street Off Ramp will open up at that time.

Knife River Midwest is the current contractor with a project cost of $62 million. Northbound work is expected to wrap up by December 1st.

Schultz adds the focus in 2018 and 2019 will be Southbound Work.

The Highway 20 Project is about a year in. Schultz says the project covers three counties. “It is the last of the four-lane improvement projects in the state of Iowa. It involves portions of roadway in Woodbury, Ida, and Sac County. It’s approximately 40 miles worth of construction.”

Schultz says traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions in Woodbury and Ida Counties with a detour in Sac County.

The $215 million project funded through the Fuel Tax Increase is expected to be done by November 1st of next year.

Schultz says another project involves a stretch of Highway 75. “We started this year with reconstruction of US 75 from the North side of Sioux City up to the South side of Le Mars. First portion is underway currently with a two-mile stretch of reconstruction from the North end of Merrill to the South side of Le Mars.”

Schultz says all traffic is moved to head-to-head situations in the Northbound lane, which will occur on the north side of Merrill. Traffic will be brought back into a normal configuration on the south side of Le Mars.

Southbound will be reconstructed this year and Northbound will be reconstructed next year, according to Schultz.

The project cost is $9.2 million, funded through primary roadway dollars.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Dakin Schultz