(AUDIO) Hinton, Iowa Community Wellness Center opens

The Hinton, Iowa Community Wellness Center opened up last month. School Superintendent Pete Stuerman says the multipurpose facility isn’t limited to just students. “The facility is used by people of all ages, and actually we have members. So we have memberships to the facility to use on times that we’re not using it by the school. There’s a weightroom set in there, there’s artificial turf that covers 1/3 of the floor, there’s wrestling mats that cover 1/3 of the floor, and then the weights and exercise equipment, cardiovascular equipment that covers 1/3 of the floor also.”

Stuerman says there are about 65 members so far.

Monthly memberships are available for $10 for adults.

The Center is open early morning until late night, and has running equipment. “We have the exercise equipment in there such as treadmills and elliptical bikes, which our older people are actually using as well as the younger people. But it’s less stress on muscles and tendons so it’s easier to use those types of things. The facility is used early morning, it opens at 5:30, and closes at 9:30 at night. And typically anytime you come by there’s somebody in there using the facility,” Stuerman said.

Stuerman says the facility also has four weight racks, resistance equipment, cones, weighted vests, and heavy and exercise balls.

He adds the Center was built out of necessity as the school shared a wrestling room and the former weightroom was inadequate.

Hinton’s athletes and coaches use the facility in the morning during the summer.

It is located right next to the school.

The total cost of the project was just over $1.3 million.

Stuerman says most of the money came from the school, but donations were made as well.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Pete Stuerman