(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Jenni Kolhede)

This year’s JayFest theme is Havana Night.

It’ll be going on Friday night at the Nielsen Center in West Point starting at 6 p.m.

Jenni Kjolhede says there be live and silent auctions and proceeds will assist GACC’s window project, assist teachers going for their Masters, the resource program, the bus fund and the Veterans Park in West Point.