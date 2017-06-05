(AUDIO) Hansen discusses road and utility projects in Wayne

The City of Wayne has two Road Projects and a Utility Project going on this year. Street Superintendent Joel Hansen says one road project involves the extension of a road with new homes built. “Our big project will be an extension of 4th Street, which for those not familiar with Wayne that’s down by the Softball Complex. There was a Housing Development put in a few years back with some roads put in down there. This is the extension alongside the south side of that Housing Development. And there’s actually going to be 12 new homes built down there. They’re going to put bases in this fall yet.”

Hansen hopes the project will include alternative design that would include extension down through the 4 Rugby Fields to the Softball Fields.

Hansen adds half of the cost will come through a TIF bond from the developer that has the houses on the north side with the city responsible for the other half of the cost on the south side.

The project is expected to be done by October.

Hansen says the city is also working on making it easier to drive away from the Activity Center and Swimming Pool. “Well we have a smaller project that actually it’s an exit driveway from the Activity Center and the pool area here in town that goes through the old school property. We worked with the school to kind of swap some parcels of property there between us that will get our new pool facility all the way on our property. Provide for this driveway. And then the school’s long jump pit actually I believe it was was on part of city property.”

Hansen expects work to be done before school starts in August.

The utility project has to do with with electrical going underground in town. Hansen says discusses which alleys will be affected. “The alleys will basically be in the southwest corner of town. And then between Sherman Street and Douglas Street from the South end of town to the North end of town will be the longest alley that’s going to be affected cause it’s about a mile in length from the North end to the South end.”

Hansen says the alleys will be blocked for maybe a day on different days while work takes place.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Joel Hansen