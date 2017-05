(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Emma Stokely)

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the new nursing home in West Point.

The St. Joseph Hillside Villa is a $13.5-million dollar project. The Franciscan Care Services is looking to raise $2-million from local communities for the project.

Communications Coordinator Emma Stokely says they’ve already started laying the footings and hope to have work completed by the fall of 2018.