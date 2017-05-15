class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235959 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | May 15, 2017
(Audio) Governor Pete Ricketts Issues Final Budget Decision

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear governor address reporters on budget)

 

Governor Pete Ricketts this afternoon is calling for another one-half percent cut to state agencies and returning the reserve to three percent.

 

Saying the legislature’s budget proposal was based on gimmicks and a gas tax increase, the governor said he has taken a thoughtful and measured approach to the budget.

 

Three exceptions to the 1/2 percent cut include agencies that have already been cut three percent or more; items already exempted in LB 22, such as corrections;  or it the cut would come to a thousand dollars or less.

 

 

 

