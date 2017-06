(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Shari Greenwood)

The 42nd annual Glenn Miller Festival is this coming weekend in Clarinda, Iowa, home of the Glenn Miller Museum.

Executive Director Shari Greenwood says seven different musical groups will perform at the festival.

This is the 75th anniversary of Glenn Miller being presented the first ever gold record for “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”

You can get more information at glennmiller.org.