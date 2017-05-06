(Audio) Fundraising Off To A Good Start For West Point Trail

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Wendy Ridder)

More than 80 people attended Friday’s luncheon at the Nielsen Center where members of the West Point Trails and Pathway Committee provided an update on fundraising efforts.

Committee member Wendy Ridder said they received a $50,000 donation from F&M Bank for a link in Neligh Park and another $50,000 donation from Gwen Lindberg and her late husband Dick for the Lindberg Loup on the east side of town.

The group hopes to start taking bids this fall and laying concrete next spring or summer.