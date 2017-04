(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Steve Brune)

Fund-raising efforts continue for the American Veterans Park in West Point. More than $250,000 has been raised so far.

Once $300,000 has been raised, work will begin on Phase One of the park. That’s expected to start this summer and be finished by fall.

Phase Two and Three will be next year with completion of park planned by Veterans Day 2018.