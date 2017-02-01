(Audio) Friday Is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview)

In honor of American Heart Month in February, the American Heart Association will host its annual Lincoln Red Dress Dash.

Spokeswoman Shannon Hilaire says the event will feature a 1.5-mile dash from Miller Time Pub and Grill to the State Capitol. Men and women will wear red to highlight heart disease as the number one health threat for women.

The Lt. Governor will declare Friday as National Wear Red Day. Everyone is encouraged to wear red that day.