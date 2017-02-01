class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212444 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Friday Is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day | KTIC Radio

(Audio) Friday Is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day

BY staff | February 1, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Friday Is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview)

In honor of American Heart Month in February, the American Heart Association will host its annual Lincoln Red Dress Dash.

Spokeswoman Shannon Hilaire says the event will feature a 1.5-mile dash from Miller Time Pub and Grill to the State Capitol. Men and women will wear red to highlight heart disease as the number one health threat for women.

The Lt. Governor will declare Friday as National Wear Red Day. Everyone is encouraged to wear red that day.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: