(AUDIO) French weighs in on Proposed Sports Rule

A proposed Sports Rule that would bump Nebraska High School Sports Teams up a Class in part due to success is set to be voted on later this week. GACC AD Gene French feels the proposed rule would hurt student-athletes that follow teams with successful runs. “Well it could very well affect us. We’ve had a pretty good run in sports, but what my observation is tends to go in cycles. So for example, you have a class that are championship level athletes, they graduate, the school is bumped up a level, and now you have a class that is left gifted. So what happens to that class? They get their brains beat in every week. And to me they’re punished for a previous class’s success.”

The Bluejays won State in Girls Basketball this past season and were Runner-Up in Football and Boys Basketball.

French says player safety is the most important issue. “We play 8-man football, and if we move up a class, it becomes a numbers issue. If you have less kids than your opponent you open up your team to more injuries, fatigue, exhaustion, limited substitutions. The worst thing could happen is you throw a 120-pound Freshman kid into a football game because you have substitution issues.”

French is a graduate of West Point High and spent 22 years as an educator and coach in New Jersey.

He questions why the proposal only targets athletics, saying public schools dominate fine arts. “If you look at the last 20 years of the team, it’s called Sweepstakes Results in all classes, you’ll see the Public Schools have won 87% of the championships. In One Act, using the same criteria…team championships in all classes, 20-year span…public schools have won 90% of the championships. So why are they not being punished for an even higher rate of success than the percentages offered by the NSAA targeting sports?”

French also questions why the proposal only targets 4 sports in Football, Volleyball, and Boys and Girls Basketball.

He feels recruiting is more of an issue in the bigger cities. “I think there are schools that do it. I’m not naive enough to think that there’s not this type of thing going on. I think it’s primarily in the Metropolitan Area. Omaha, Lincoln. It’s more cutthroat down there. It’s more prevalent. I mean if you look at the transfers within the public schools in Omaha for athletic advantage it’s pretty amazing the numbers of that. And I mean to me there’s no difference.”

French says recruiting does not happen at GACC.

Special Education Services is one of the Demographic Factors tying into this proposed rule. French says GACC is at a disadvantage when it comes to helping students with special needs. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the financial resources. We have students at GACC that are classified. Again, we don’t have the resources financially that the public schools do. They get hundreds of millions of dollars in tax dollars, which is great, but we don’t have those. Otherwise we would gladly have our kids stay at our school.”

Proximity to population centers is another demographic factor tying into this proposed rule.

The proposed rule is set to be voted on Friday.

