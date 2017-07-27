(AUDIO) Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity receives grant for homes

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $13,000 grant from First National Bank of Fremont. Executive Director Joy McKay says the grant money is going toward’s the building of homes in the community. “The Grant came from First National Bank of Fremont. And they are very strong supporters of Habitat overall. So this is a Community Development Grant I believe is what they refer to it as. And it’s used for us in helping with our construction costs as we’re building homes this summer.”

3 homes are being built for lower income families, according to McKay.

The families are between 30 and 60 percent of the median income for Dodge County, and have to help with construction.

Habitat pays for the cost of construction up front, and then families repay a loan to Habitat for 25 years with Zero interest.

The homes are being built behind Bomgaars.

McKay explains how people can become volunteers. “We are always seeking volunteers, both on the construction site building the homes and in our home store. People can sign up online at www.fremonthabitat.org, or they can call us at 402-721-8771, ext 1. Or they can send an email to info@fremonthabitat.org.”

McKay says the non-profit organization, who has built 78 homes in 24 years in Fremont, plans to build more homes in the future at 3-5 per year.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Joy McKay