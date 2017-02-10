(Audio) Flower And Gift Gallery In West Point Ready For Valentine’s Day

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview)

Order early to get the best variety. But Marilyn Parr at Flower and Gift Gallery in West Point says they have a nice variety of flowers and plants in stock for Valentine’s Day.

They deliver in town and to the rural area – Scribner, Snyder, Oakland, Wisner, Beemer and Dodge – and have Telefloral which is a wire serve they utilize.

Marilyn says prices are comparable with past years.

“We have a variety of different kinds of arrangements and things we do,” Marilyn said. “Some people love tulips, the lilies, daises and of course the beautiful roses. Different variety of shades from the dark burgundy to the bright red and then the peaches, lavenders and yellows.”