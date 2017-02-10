class="single single-post postid-214851 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Flower And Gift Gallery In West Point Ready For Valentine’s Day | KTIC Radio

(Audio) Flower And Gift Gallery In West Point Ready For Valentine’s Day

BY staff | February 10, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Flower And Gift Gallery In West Point Ready For Valentine’s Day

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview)

Order early to get the best variety.  But Marilyn Parr at Flower and Gift Gallery in West Point says they have a nice variety of flowers and plants in stock for Valentine’s Day.

They deliver in town and to the rural area – Scribner, Snyder, Oakland, Wisner, Beemer and Dodge –   and have Telefloral which is a wire serve they utilize.

Marilyn says prices are comparable with past years.

“We have a variety of different kinds of arrangements and things we do,” Marilyn said.  “Some people love tulips, the lilies, daises  and of course the beautiful roses. Different variety of shades from the dark burgundy to the bright  red and then the peaches, lavenders and yellows.”

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: