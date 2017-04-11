(AUDIO) Family Dental Center of West Point and Jay Hansen DDS combine forces

Family Dental Center of West Point is currently under renovation. Owner/Dentist Shawn Kralik. “We’ve combined offices with Dr. Hansen down the street. And he has brought over some of his employees. Wendy Wooldrik the Hygienist, and Katie Schlickbernd. So we welcome them and all their patients that they will be bringing over to our new clinic. And so we kind of needed to create some more space so last fall we purchased some land right next to us, and made the new parking lot. So everybody will be coming in on the East side of the building, which has been a little bit of a process in the works.”

Kralik says they’ve added 5 more rooms with new equipment. “The new rooms that we kind of added on are more for the Hygiene Department. They’re going to be equipped with new chairs and intraoral cameras, and T.V.’s in every room, and digital X-Rays. Pretty much the latest and greatest that you can find out there in the World of Dentistry.”

Kralik says this combining of forces is a good thing. “I think one of the big things in medicine is with changing technology and advancements in Dentistry it’s nice when we can combine forces like you were saying, and be able to provide the patients with the latest technology that’s out there. Whether it be digital X-Rays, some CAD/CAM Dentistry. It’s just a better way to do business when we can all be under one roof.”

Kralik estimates construction will be done by May 1st.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Shawn Kralik