(Audio) Excessive Heat Warnings And Advisories Mean Stay Cool

(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Meteorologist Van DeWald)

The best advice for today is stay indoors if at all possible. In fact, the National Weather Service says a prolonged period of heat and humidity will be around through the end of the week. Heat indexes in the area will reach as high as 115 degrees in some areas. Go to the link below for the National Weather Service graphics of maximum temperature forecasts.

https://storage.alertsense.com/douglas-county-ema/HotWeather071817.pdf

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Never leave children or pets in locked cars.