(AUDIO) Ellis highlights present and future road projects for Sioux City

Sioux City has road projects either underway or scheduled to begin later this summer. City Engineer Glenn Ellis says Country Club Boulevard is undergoing upgrades. “One of them is currently taking place in Country Club Boulevard. We’re constructing over a mile of paving, and sanitary sewer, storm sewer, street lights, sidewalks, and that sort of thing.”

Ellis says the project cost is $3.7 million dollars with all funding coming from the city.

The city is currently on Phase 4 of the 7 phase project, which is Harvest Road to Manor Circle.

That phase is expected to be done by the end of the summer.

Ellis explains where work will happen when it comes to phases 5, 6, and 7.” The next phase would be from Manor Circle to 45th Street. And then after that there’s the phase that’s going to be north of Perry Way, and then about 400 feet from the intersection of Perry Way there’s an intersection there. And then after that there will be a phase that will pick up from that point and just go to the intersection of West Kings Highway. And then the final phase will be in the intersection of Country Club Boulevard and Kings Highway.”

Pierce Street is set to undergo Reconstruction starting around the first part of July. “Yeah a full reconstruction of all utilities. So water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and includes street lights, sidewalks, traffic signals. So it will be Pierce Street from 24th Street to 29th Street.”

Ellis says the total cost of the project is $3.7 million dollars.

The project includes some work around St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center from 27th to 29th Street. “The hospital’s on the west side. They have a lot of parking, and other offices on the East Side. And that project we’re working with them to realign the roadway through their parking lot. So we can shift some of the parking closer to the hospital so patrons do not have to cross Pierce Street.”

Ellis estimates St. Luke’s is funding approximately $800,000 of the project.

The work around St. Luke’s is part the second segment of the project, which is expected to be complete in 2018.

Ellis adds the intersection of 30th and Pierce Streets, which has been closed since February, will be rebuilt sometime this summer.

Ellis says work around the new Seabord-Triumph Foods pork plant set to open in the summer involves intersection work. “The roadways that’ll be impacted are South Patton Street from Boulevard of Champions up to Bridgeport Street. And really these are just intersection improvements that will accomodate turn lane configuration improvements, and also a realignment of the South Patton Street Intersection Connection at Boulevard of Champions to improve sight distance and queuing at that intersection.”

Ellis says railroad crossing improvements will be configured in conjunction with the work.

The estimated project cost is $3 million.

Work is expected to start in August or September.

