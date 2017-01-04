(Audio) District 16 State Senator Lydia Brasch Picked To Chair Ag Committee In 105th Nebraska Legislature

(click on news/podcast above to hear interview with Senator Brasch)

State Senator Lydia Brasch is the chair of the Legislature’s Ag Committee. She was unopposed.

Brasch says the growing property tax burden will get a lot of attention this session. she hopes to make agriculture more technology-ready and help grow the tax base in rural areas.

She also hopes to serve on the Revenue Committee.

State lawmakers have also chosen Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk as their new speaker.

Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston is chair of the Business and Labor Committee.

Senator Mike Groene of North Platte was named chair of the Education Committee.

Senator Tyson Larson will continue as chair of the General Affairs Committee.

Senator John Stinner, of Gering was named to lead the Appropriations Committee.

The Revenue Committee will be chaired by Senator Jim Smith, of Papillion.

The Judiciary Committee will be chaired by Senator Laura Ebke, of Crete.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will be chaired by Senator John Murante of Omaha.

Leading the Natural Resources Committee will be Senator Dan Hughes of Venango.