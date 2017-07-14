class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247768 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Dirt Work Begins At West Point’s New American Veterans Park | KTIC Radio

(Audio) Dirt Work Begins At West Point’s New American Veterans Park

BY staff | July 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Dirt Work Begins At West Point’s New American Veterans Park

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Steve Brune)

 

Dirt work got underway this week at the new American Veterans Park in West Point.

 

Activity has been non-stop preparing for construction of the park. Much of the work to-date has been behind the scenes, but the official ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for July 21st.

 

Donations are being accepted online at www.americanveteranspark.com/donate.

 

Memorial tiles are available for purchase.  Contact Veterans Services Officer Bernie Hunke for more information or visit the website.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: