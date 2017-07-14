(Audio) Dirt Work Begins At West Point’s New American Veterans Park

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Steve Brune)

Dirt work got underway this week at the new American Veterans Park in West Point.

Activity has been non-stop preparing for construction of the park. Much of the work to-date has been behind the scenes, but the official ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for July 21st.

Donations are being accepted online at www.americanveteranspark.com/donate.

Memorial tiles are available for purchase. Contact Veterans Services Officer Bernie Hunke for more information or visit the website.