(AUDIO) Denison, Iowa wraps up pavement projects; State Highway Road Projects planned for future

The City of Denison, Iowa recently completed a couple of pavement projects with a couple of State Highway road projects planned for later this year and next summer, respectively.

A parking lot project was completed about a week ago. That’s according to City Manager Terence Crawford, who says a ribbon cutting will be held later this month. “We’re actually doing an Open House/Ribbon Cutting on that. Just set the date. Thursday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. We’re going to have a ribbon cutting with the newspaper, radio stations, and the Mayor, myself, and then Derek Namanny is with the IDALS, and he’s going to be here to talk about the IDALS Grant Program.”

The $400,000-$410,000 project was funded through an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Grant, according to Crawford.

The parking lot, which was in a dilapidated condition, is used by Uptown businesses.

The City also completed a one block street project about a week ago as well. “We did do a one block section on South 8th Street from Broadway, which would be a little ways West of the Uptown District I was just talking about, going down the hill toward the West edge of town. We had a street in pretty bad condition, and we replaced a one block area of that from it’s called South 8th Street from Broadway to First Avenue South,” Crawford said.

Crawford says the approximately $120,000 project was funded through road use taxes and local option sales tax.

An Iowa Department of Transportation Highway Project set to start later this year includes a portion of Denison. Crawford says the project involves work on Highway 30. “We do have the State of Iowa coming in and working on some resurfacing on U.S. Highway 30 just on the West edge of town for a few miles from just West of the intersection of U.S. 59 down past the Ethanol Plant.”

Crawford says work is expected to start later this year with the state fixing Highway 30 through town under traffic next summer.

He adds asphalt overlay projects are planned next year for North 10th Street and North 20th Street.

