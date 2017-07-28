(AUDIO) Dakota-Thurston County Fair set to get underway

Small animal shows kickoff the Dakota-Thurston County Fair on Sunday with the actual fair running from Thursday through next Sunday. President Ray Sanderson says there will be animal shows and barrel racing on Tuesday. “Monday is kind of a rabbit poultry check-in. Tuesday’s the actual rabbit show and poultry show. Rabbit show’s at 8:30, and the poultry show is at 12:30. Then of course we have barrel racing that evening at 6:30 in our main grandstand.”

Wednesday’s activities include a 4-H King & Queen contest, according to Sanderson.

There will be animal shows, a barbecue, and tractor pull on Thursday. “Thursday we have the swine show that starts at 8:00. And the goat show to follow. Bucket Calf Show. And then of course we have our free barbecue. And that’ll be just to the west side of the exhibit hall. And we have a tractor pull that evening, starts at 7:00. And all admission to all like the tractor pull and any other activities is $5. Getting into our fair is free to walk in. Anybody can come in and walk around and observe everything, the exhibitors.”

Sanderson says the beef show starts at around 8:30 on Friday with a wine and beer tasting going from 5:00-8:00 p.m., also on Friday. There will also be a rodeo, which gets underway at 8:00 Friday and Saturday nights.

Sanderson says a fun day of activities for kids highlights the day next Saturday. “Biggest thing for Saturday would be our kids day. Kids Ranch Rodeo, The Kids Day Events. The kids events start at 1:00, ends about 3:30. Then the Ranch Rodeo starts at about 4:00 and goes until 6:00. We do have a movie night, a 4-H sponsored movie night, in the exhibit hall, starts at 9:00. And then we have a mud volleyball tournament starting at 12:00.”

Sanderson says there will also be a Demo Derby that day at 4:00 p.m.

A Mexican-Style Bull Ride gets underway at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

