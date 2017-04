(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Joyce Wimmer and Boyd Beune)

The Cuming Choraliers are 50 years old this year. They practice Monday nights at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Point.

Joyce Wimmer is the director and says they’re always looking for new members who love music.

Boyd Beune has been a member for 15 years and says it’s amazing the close friendships that are formed through this group of men who love music and love to sing.