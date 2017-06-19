(AUDIO) Council Bluffs Road Projects in beginning stages

A couple of road projects are in the works in Council Bluffs this year. City Engineer Matt Cox says a lengthy road project is taking place on West Broadway. “Big one this year is West Broadway, the former Highway 6 through the middle of town that we’re doing a full reconstruction on a portion of that. And then we’re going to be doing that one segment per year for the next 5 years.”

Cox adds the street is getting a complete makeover. “We’re shifting traffic, but we’re keeping it open. But in general we’re tearing up full 80 feet of right away, putting in new storm sewer, new street, new electrical lighting, and sidewalks. Everything from one end to the other.”

Segment one is expected to take all year to complete. The whole project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

Cox says the total cost of segment one is $6.1 million with the estimated cost of all segments combined at about $30 million.

The City had to go through some loopholes on the East Beltway Project. “We’ve got a project called the East Beltway that we’ve been working on for many years. And actually the city was able to get funding for that through Federal Earmarks many years ago back when there were Earmarks. And then we had to go through the Environmental Clearance Process. That took us 7 years. So we’re just now to the point where we’re doing property acquisition and we’re going to do the first part of that Beltway Project on the east side of town…it bids next month.”

Cox says the project, which is expected to start this fall, will be an extension of Eastern Hills Drive and a portion of Cedar Lane that will connect Highway 6 to Highway 92.

The multiple phase project is expected to be finished around 2022, according to Cox.

