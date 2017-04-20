(AUDIO) Christ Place launches in West Point

West Point has a new Church in Christ Place, which also has two locations in Lincoln. Pastor Adam Erwin says West Point seemed like an ideal place to expand. “Christ Place is a church that’s been around for about 40 years now. And there’s multiple locations in Lincoln. But when we were looking at where we wanted to have our third location, we really believe in rural communities, and as we were looking around West Point just really impressed us. And the community’s already so awesome and so it’s just one of those where we wanted to come here and be a part of what was going on, and just sensed the need for a church like Christ Place in the community.”

Erwin says they like to incorporate a lot of music into their services. “Our church services right now are being held at the Nielsen Center. And so we meet at 10:00 in the morning. And it’s usually about an hour long service. And a big part of what we like to do in our church services is we love the music aspect of it, and so music is a big part of it.”

Erwin says Christ Place also wants to have a sermon that’s right out of the bible and a great kids ministry.

Christ Place also offers connect groups. “We have two connect groups that meet during the week. And that’s kind of one of those things they start up again about every two months or so, and they go for a certain amount of time. So almost like a school year/semester. And what we really are wanting to launch here in the next month or so is a monthly youth connect group that those guys will meet once a month and have kind of like a bible study, but also do something fun.”

Erwin says Eggstravaganza held on Saturday, April 8th had anywhere from 400-600 people.

Christ Place is affiliated with the Assemblies of God.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Adam Erwin