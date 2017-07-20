class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248910 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | July 20, 2017
(Audio) Cattle At Risk Under High Heat Index

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mary Drewnoski)

 

Humans are better at coping with a high heat index than cattle. Especially if it’s in combination with high humidity and low wind speed.

 

Debbie Drewnoski, Nebraska Extension Specialist, says signs of heat stress may include animals bunching, seeking shade, panting, slobbering or excessive salivation, foam around the mouth, open mouth breathing, lack of coordination and trembling.

 

Hot weather and high humidity can reduce feed intake, weight gain, reproductive efficiency and milk production while increasing susceptibility to disease.

 

 

 

