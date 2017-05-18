class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236706 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Busy Summer Planned At West Point Library | KTIC Radio

BY staff | May 18, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mary Jo Mack)

 

An exciting summer reading program is planned for children of all ages at the John A. Stahl Library in West Point.

 

Librarian Mary Jo Mack says the summer reading program gets underway Monday and runs through July 7th.

 

Also this summer will be the preschool age story hour, grade school story time, summer jr. book discussion, astronomy nights and various junior programming.

 

Check out the library’s website at wp.library.com for a complete listing.

