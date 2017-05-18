(Audio) Busy Summer Planned At West Point Library

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mary Jo Mack)

An exciting summer reading program is planned for children of all ages at the John A. Stahl Library in West Point.

Librarian Mary Jo Mack says the summer reading program gets underway Monday and runs through July 7th.

Also this summer will be the preschool age story hour, grade school story time, summer jr. book discussion, astronomy nights and various junior programming.

Check out the library’s website at wp.library.com for a complete listing.