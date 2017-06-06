(Audio) BRAN Riders To Stop For A Snack In West Point

(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Tina)

An estimated 350 riders taking part in the 37th Annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will be stopping in West Point Wednesday morning for a snack.

They’ll start arriving on Highway 275 from Snyder around 8 or 8:30 in the morning on their way to Wisner for lunch and Wayne for an overnight stay.

Tina at the Chamber says the Trail and Pathways Committee is using this as a fund-raiser to sell some snacks to the riders.

Creekwood Chiropractic is opening up their building to allow riders to use the restroom and to fill up water bottles.